It’s relocating to an, as yet, undisclosed new location…

If you live in Dubai and feel like you really know your burgers, we bet there’s one particular burger haunt that’s firmly cemented itself on yours go-to list: Burger & Lobster. Well, there’s some news, as the popular restaurant is has closed its doors in DIFC.

Burger & Lobster was famous for being a one-stop shop for its mouthwatering edible creations, suited to every craving, from satisfying juicy, meaty burgers, to indulgent fresh lobster rolls and irresistible desserts. Have we made you sad (and hungry) yet?

Don’t worry though. Whilst the doors might have closed to the original Burger & Lobster in Burj Daman, DIFC, a new one is set to open elsewhere in Dubai. As yet, the new location remains a mystery, but we’ll be sure to let you know when it’s announced.

Can’t wait for your fix? You can still order some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes at home, by ordering via the Deliveroo app. Whether you’re jazzing up your work lunch or can’t be bothered to cook, why not treat yourself?

The Burger & Lobster menu on Deliveroo is condensed, but not lacking in variety. For the lobster fans, there’s four options to choose from. On the menu is the Original Lobster Roll, The Seven Samurai, The Truffle and Green Curry Coconut.

Fit-to-bursting burgers include The Original, with lettuce, tomato and house-made pickle and cheese. Spice it up with the Hot Mama, topped with hot pickles, spicy mayo and lots more. The California Burger is topped with avocado, bacon and Swiss cheese.

A range of salads, fries and desserts are available to order too.

It’s not for the fainthearted (or stomached)…

Images: Social