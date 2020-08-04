The airline has updated its advice for travellers coming to Dubai…

Since August 1, all passengers flying into Dubai require a negative PCR test before travelling. Previously the list of approved testing facilities was fairly limited, but this has now been altered to include a wider range of centres.

For many countries this will be great news as the previous list left them unstuck as to find a way of being tested. It’s worth remembering that the test results need to be dated within 96 hours of flying into Dubai.

The new document states that for the UK, ‘any clinic or laboratory can be used but the PCR test has to be approved by the Public Health authority e.g. Public Health England, Wales or Scotland’.

An update on the Emirates travel information pages mentions that: “If you are flying from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, you must get your certificate from one of these labs.

“If you are flying from any other country, you can either use the recommended laboratories in the same document or any trusted and certified laboratories in your country of origin,” it continued.

Travellers are advised to check the full list here, before making travel preparations to arrive in Dubai. The same list of clinics apply whether you are arriving into Dubai as a tourist, resident, or connecting passenger.

For residence visa holders, passengers must acquire approval to return from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) before booking their flight. Emirates can assist with this process either online or through its contact centre.

Some passengers may be required to undergo another PCR test on arrival. By which case they must self-isolate until a negative test result is given and download the COVID19 – DXB Smart App.

emirates.com/flying-to-and-from-dubai