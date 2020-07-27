Tests certificates must come from approved clinics within 96 hours of intended arrival in Abu Dhabi…

Etihad Airways has announced new health and safety requirements for all those travelling to Abu Dhabi from any destination, even if Abu Dhabi is only a transit stop.

All passengers must provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate, the result of which must have been obtained prior to departure and within 96 hours of intended arrival into Abu Dhabi.

The test must be conducted by an approved medical service. There is a list of approved testing facilities for each location on the Etihad network.

Further testing may be required for some passengers upon arrival in Abu Dhabi airport.

Exceptions

Children under the age of 12 and people with mild to severe disabilities are currently exempt from the test requirement.

UAE residents

If you’re travelling into the UAE from overseas with a valid residency visa, you’ll still need ICA/GDRFA approval for entry into Abu Dhabi.

Those residents travelling out of Abu Dhabi, overseas will need to check the entry requirements (Etihad’s own website provides a great starting point for your checks) of the particular destination they’re headed to. And follow the steps above if they intend to return (ICA approval, testing).

Etihad is currently offering (chargeable) home testing in the UAE prior to travel for those in a hurry.

If you’re travelling through Dubai

Dubai Airports has also just updated its policy for those travelling into Dubai from August 1 onwards, including a similar requirement for a negative test result within 96 hours of intended arrival.

ICA/GDRFA approval is also still required for residents returning to Dubai.

