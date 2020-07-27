Everything you need to know, from Covid-19 testing to airport procedures…

After many months of travel disruptions across the globe, normal flights are finally starting to resume. With that, however, has come many new rules and regulations for passengers travelling worldwide.

Since June 23, UAE residents have been permitted to travel to and from Dubai International Airports, to low or medium risk countries. Tourists have been welcomed back to the UAE since July 7.

From August 1, there will be new rules in place, so if you’re planning on travelling after that, then you’ll need to read on…

Dubai Airports has confirmed the following:

PCR Testing

All citizens, residents, tourists and transit passengers are required to obtain a negative COVID19 certificate before arriving into DXB or DWC.

All passengers including citizens, residents and tourists departing from DXB or DWC to the European Union or United Kingdom are required to carry a negative COVID19 certificate.

Children under the age of 12 and children with moderate to severe disabilities are exempt from PCR test requirements.

Negative COVID19 certificates will be valid for up to 96 hours from the time of the PCR test

Some passengers may be required to complete another PCR test upon arrival in DXB

Airport Procedures

Physical distancing will be observed in DXB airport at all times. If you are departing from DXB, you need to know:

Only valid ticket holders will be permitted to enter the building

Arrive at the airport no more than four hours before your scheduled flight

All passengers must wear protective gloves and face mask at all times

Any travellers displaying symptoms of Covid-19 are urged not to come to the airport and seek medical advice

Airport Safety Measures

The utmost importance is being placed on ensuring the safety of airport staff and passengers. In DXB Airport, there include protective plexiglass at check-in and immigration counters, thermal and temperature screening, social distancing markers and increased levels of sanitisation.

Terminals

All Emirates flights will depart from Terminal 3 at DXB Airport. All other airlines will operate from either Terminal 2 or Terminal 3. It’s best to check your ticket or with your airline to confirm where your flight is departing from.

You’re advised to check any queries with your airline before travelling…

Image: Getty