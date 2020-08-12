From beauty boxes to speeding around in a kartdome and private cinema screenings…

Sometimes all you want on your staycation is to hide in your room and order room service. But, for those of you who are looking to skip the R&R and enjoy some free goodies, fun activities and more – here are some staycation deals to consider.

Rove Downtown

Unique add-ons: private cinema screening and the whole floor of the hotel

You and 19 mates can have the entire floor of this hotel and a private cinema screening for just Dhs2,999 – which is just Dhs150 per person. It includes breakfast the next day and you’ll get 10 rooms on the same floor. You will need to book one week in advance via email on events@rovehotels.com or call the hotel on (04) 561 9099. Make sure you make a group decision on the movie you want to watch. This cool offer is available this August and September.

Ultimate Movie Staycation, Rove Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, available in August and September, Dhs2,999 for 10 rooms (20 guests) Tel: (04) 561 9099. rovehotels.com

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites

Unique add-ons: competitive fun with your mates

Perfect if your a competitive fun-loving group. You will get a game of your choice from the hotel, as well as two flip charts and coloured markers (Time for pictionary!). To help refuel during game time – there’s an extra-large bucket of popcorn, an extra-large tray of famous observatory nachos and a bucket of premium nuts included. Hungry for more? Add on pizzas, chicken wings, cheese fries and more for just Dhs100. Stay over the weekend to get special rates on the brunch at Observatory Bar & Grill or The Croft. Prices for this staycation start from Dhs450.

Game Night, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, Dubai, available until Sept 29, rates from Dhs450. Tel: (04) 319 4000. marriott.com

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

Unique add-ons: a beauty box worth Dhs700

This ‘Beauty Sleep’ staycation at the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah includes a fabulous ‘beauty box’ full of treats worth Dhs700. The cost for the room for two is Dhs400. The treats include, but aren’t limited to Bath and Body Works aromatherapy products, Sulkin face cleanser, Love Pop mask heated sleep mask, Skin Republic sheet face mask, Hydropeptide eye masks, Kocostar foot masks, Izil beauty products, KJ Serums essential glow night rescue serum, This Works sleep spray and more. Additionally, you will get breakfast the next day and access to the hotel’s stunning pool and beach facilities.

Beauty Sleep staycation, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, Dubai, available until Sept 30, Dhs400. Tel: (04) 318 2999. hilton.com

What’s On Lock In at Media One

Unique add-ons: free drinks and tonnes of fun

On Friday August 28 and Saturday 29, check into the What’s On Lock In at Media One Hotel, the original party palace of Dubai. If ever there was a hotel built for a What’s On party staycay, Media One Hotel would be it. For a price of just Dhs699 for a couple for one room you will get a night’s stay, access to all the fun activities including TEPFactor, brunch, drinks, and exclusive treatments. Read more here.

What’s On Lock In, Media One, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Aug 28 to 29, Dhs699 per room, per couple. Tel: (04) 1000. mediaonehotel.com whatson.ae/events/whats-on-lockin

Zabeel House by Jumeirah

Unique add-ons: free waterpark tickets

Head to this cool hangout spot for the ultimate weekend getaway complete with Friday brunch at Lah Lah, post-brunch beverages, a relaxing massage, tickets to Wild Wadi, breakfast (the following day) and a late check out. You will pay just Dhs1,299 per couple.

Ultimate Weekender Package, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai. Dhs1299 for a couple. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com/restaurants

Park Inn by Radisson

Unique add-ons: thrilling indoor Kartdome experience

Dubai’s only motor themed hotel has launched a ‘stay, dine & drive’ staycation. You will get an early check in before heading off to enjoy a thrilling indoor Kartdome experience at Dubai’s primary go-karting track. Following the adrenaline rush, you can relax by the pool at the hotel where you can spend your Dhs200 on light bites. Want to get rid of those knots? Spend the Dhs150 spa credit at Dreamworks Spa. You’ll even get a free upgrade to a superior room overlooking the track and breakfast the next day. And all this will cost you just Dhs498 for two – that’s just Dhs250 per person. Use STYCRHG1 promotion code when booking.

Stay, Dine & Drive staycation, Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City, Dubai, Dhs498 for two, Tel: (04) 249 4100. radissonhotels.com

Habtoor Palace

Unique add-ons: tickets to Dubai’s legendary live performance, La Perle

Fancy a stay at the grand Habtoor Palace? Book La Perle tickets with prices starting from just Dhs538 (for two bronze tickets) and you’ll get a free overnight stay. For a VIP experience, pay Dhs1,198 and receive two VIP tickets to the show and you’ll get to stay in a suite at the hotel. Plus, you’ll also have access to La Perle’s VIP lounge, with delicious appetizers, soft beverages and a free drink on arrival. Additionally, you will also receive a 25 per cent discount at the hotel’s restaurants and bars during your stay. This offer is only valid during Dubai Summer Surprises, so you have until August 29.

DSS Staycation, Habtoor Palace, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, until Aug 29, prices start from Dhs538, Tel: (04) 437 0123. laperle.com

Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR

Unique add-ons: four free tickets to Laguna Waterpark, The Green Planet, or Roxy Cinemas

Stay at the Ramada JBR and pay just Dhss299 for a deluxe room stay inclusive of breakfast for two adults and two children below six years old. In addition to this, the hotel is giving free tickets for four people at Laguna Waterpark, The Green Planet, or Roxy Cinemas as part of the staycation package. This staycation deal is valid until until September 30 and the free attraction tickets are valid 14 days from the date of check-in.

Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR, JBR, Dubai, until Sept 30, starting from Dhs299, Tel: (04) 399 9979. wyndhamhotels.com

Images: provided