Jumeirah Living Marina Gate is accepting bookings with an exciting introductory offer…

A brand new hotel by Jumeirah is set to open in Dubai Marina on September 1. Jumeirah Living Marina Gate can be found nestled in Marina Walk, close to Spinneys and Marina Gate residential towers.

To celebrate the opening, guests who book before October 31 (on stays up to September 30, 2021) can avail 30 per cent discount on the best available rate. Room rates for September 2020 start from Dhs396 per night.

The new hotel boasts an incredible infinity pool, overlooking rows of extravagant yachts in Dubai Marina from chic white sun loungers, as well as a dedicated kids pool and recreation area. On the eighth floor is a modern residents’ lounge, ready to serve all day from its open buffet kitchen.

A state of the art fitness centre will be open to guests, with tailored personal training sessions also available. The property is within walking distance of the beach, JBR and plenty of bars and restaurants located on Marina Walk or a short drive from Dubai Marina Mall.

There’s a wide range of rooms available, all of which look as elegant as Jumeirah properties are known for. Each comes with a fully equipped open plan kitchen, and range from an executive studio up to a premium three bedroom suite.

When you book with the temporary opening offer, you’ll also receive 20 per cent off at selected Jumeirah restaurants, 25 per cent off private beach access, and access to Wild Wadi Waterpark for Dhs75 per person.

For full details and to book, visit: jumeirah.com/jumeirah-living-marina-gate.