This is a perfect spot for a holistic escape…

Located in Jumeirah, The Hundred Wellness Centre has launched a day pass that includes a private pilates session followed by a whole-food brunch in 100 Cafe for just Dhs230.

Available from Saturday to Thursday, the pass is perfect to kickstart the workweek in a calm and collected manner, but also available if you need a midweek pick-me-up.

The private pilates session can accommodate a total of five guests at a time, so clients can book a group session of up to five or less and they will be looked after by head instructor, Wahid Tebarki.

The pilates here uses a unique, specialist approach that’s tailored for each client, their body and needs, which is why the classes are limited to small groups.

As part of the day pass, guests will be able to enjoy a signature dish alongside a hot drink or fresh juice at 100 Cafe.

The inspiring cafe boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, overlooking an idyllic garden, to help keep up positive and calm energy levels up.

The daily menu is determined by the fresh produce received from local farms and include a selection of delightful health foods with gluten-free and dairy-free options.

You can find dishes such as the blue moon oats (named thanks to the organic spirulina used), an invigorating acai Bowl with fresh fruit, as well as gluten free pancakes and an all-day breakfast.

For healthy drinks, there’s speciality coffee, freshly brewed teas and invigorating juices.

As a cool bonus, all customers will receive monetary rewards on their purchases, thanks to the cafe’s loyalty programme. The credit is applicable on all dishes and drinks, and is redeemable on the same day or your next visit. All you need to do is pay a one-time fee of Dhs5 to sign up.

100 Cafe, Hundred Wellness Centre, Villa 21, 53b Street, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, 7am to 8pm Sat to Thur, Fri closed, day pass Dhs230, Tel: (04) 344 7333. thehundred.ae

Images: provided