Subscription boxes are, literally, the gifts that keep on giving. Each monthly delivery is filled with wonder and excitement: we know the gifts are coming, but not knowing what’s inside is all part of the fun.

But why should you invest your hard-earned cash in a subscription box service, especially when you can rustle around Amazon to find exactly what you need? Well, they’re experts. They know their stuff better than you do, and can tailor batches of items based on your tastes. They’ll introduce you to the niche and obscure things that might otherwise not cross your radar, and ship it your way at a competitive price.

We’ve plucked six of our favourites UAE subscription boxes for you to try…

Look Fantastic

Generously packed with new products and cult classics, the Look Fantastic subscription boxes offer the perfect opportunity to experiment with your look and discover new favourites. The selection of six items normally encompasses all aspects of your routine so you’ll be able to discover something new, across make-up, skincare and bodycare, every month.

lookfantastic.ae

Foxi Box

Dog lovers relish in spoiling their four-legged friends, which is why a gift for their pet is as good as a gift for them. Foxi Box delivers a monthly box filled with goodies for dogs, and they go to great lengths to tailor each one to each particular dog based on age, size, breed, dietary restrictions, and more. And while your pet will be thrilled to receive monthly goodies, you’ll also be providing much-needed support to the UAE animal shelter. For every subscription box that is delivered, Foxi Box donates Dhs15 to Animal Action UAE. You can opt for a one-month subscription for Dhs185; choose three-months for Dhs666, or a six-month subscription plan for Dhs1,080. To make sure the included chews, accessories and toys are sized right for your dog, you can set up your preferences at the start.

foxi-box.com

Mama’s box

If there is anything new mums need, it’s some well-deserved treats arriving at their doorstep. And there’s no better solution than opting for a subscription box to keep receiving these, month after month. Each box is different and carefully handpicked to cater to pregnancy stages or the baby’s age and development. You can order a single box or sign up for a subscription ranging from three months to six to 12 months. A trial box costs Dhs275; three-month costs Dhs825 and six-months costs Dhs1,650. They also have an option for the dads for Dhs265 per box.

mamas-box.com

Cheese Culture Club by Jones The Grocer

Jones The Grocer’s walk-in cheese rooms are the stuff of dreams for fromage fans, and they’ve boxed their passion for un-brie-leavable cheeses into a subscription box. There’s 3, 6, 9 and 12-month subscription box options, with every box packed with four hand-picked seasonal cheeses, two accompaniments to pair with the cheeses and cheese notes and care instructions provided. Three-month subscriptions work out at Dhs299 per box.

jonesthegrocer.com

Wear That

No time to shop? Wear That could be the perfect solution for you. Once you’ve signed up for your subscription, a personal stylist will get to know your fashion style via a style quiz (which is a one-off styling fee of Dhs105) before customising the right looks just for you. The items will then be sent directly to your door, and you only pay for the pieces you love and return the others. Simple.

wearthat.me

Hand Tied

This popular subscription box for flowers or plants is a great gift for a special occasion or an easy way to bring more colour into your home. Handtied offers various subscription options to suit the types of arrangement you prefer and your budget, and you can opt for bi-weekly, weekly or monthly delivery. Prices start at Dhs160.

handtiedbox.com

