After many months of disrupted global travel and a confusing time for UAE residents stuck outside the country, there’s been some reassuring news: UAE residents no longer need to apply for approval to return.

The new rules come in to place as of today, Wednesday, August 12. It means that UAE residents will no longer need an entry permit issued by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA). Entry will be automatically approved.

According to Gulf News, the decision was announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and ICA early on Wednesday. It’s part of a ‘second phase’ of the ‘Residents Return Programme’.

Whilst UAE residents no longer need to apply for entry, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has advised that those who wish to travel should upload their personal information, ie. ID number, passport, and nationality here.

As per mandatory government directives, all travellers wishing to enter the UAE must take a PCR test within 96 hours prior to their flight. These can be done at any creditable overseas laboratory, which is any clinic approved by the government in that specific country.

You will need to show a valid negative PCR Covid-19 result from the government-approved laboratory to gain access to a flight. Upon returning to the UAE, another PCR test will be taken and you’ll be required to self-isolate until you receive a negative result.

Returning UAE residents are also required to download the AlHosn app.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship announced on Monday, an extension of the deadline for those holding expired entry permits and visas from August 11, for one month.

Image: Getty