An article on the Gulf News website has reported on an official communication from Abu Dhabi International Airport to airlines, that as of August 11, those residents returning to Abu Dhabi from overseas will no longer need ICA approval.

The article states “UAE residents with valid visas arriving at the Abu Dhabi International Airport are now not required to get travel permit from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA)”

Although we’re still waiting for an official confirmation, this news is a huge boost to those still awaiting approval.

Other UAE airports

Currently, entry into the UAE through all of the country’s other airports, still requires ICA approval.

What’s On is committed to bringing you any updates on official status changes, as they happen.

PCR Testing

As per the guidelines of @NCEMAUAE, passengers traveling from or through AUH must be carrying a valid negative PCR (COVID-19) test result. Inbound passengers will have to undergo a mandatory PCR test at the airport. Please visit our website for more info: https://t.co/pTzoZgz58s — Abu Dhabi Airport (@AUH) August 3, 2020

The requirements for carrying a negative PCR test certificate (obtained within 96 hours of intended entry) remains. For a list of other requirements, and expectations for arriving into Abu Dhabi airport check our guide.

The test must be conducted by an approved medical service. There is a list of approved testing facilities for each location on the Etihad network.

Images: Getty