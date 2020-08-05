It’s just Dhs150 a night per person!

Have a big group of friends and are on the lookout for a unique staycation? This cool offer from Rove Downtown is definitely going to liven up the group chat.

For just Dhs2,999 (inclusive of taxes and fees), you will get ten rooms on your very own floor in the hotel and your own private cinema. The deal also includes breakfast the next day.

Two people can stay per room, so you’ll need to round up 20 mates.

Your VIP movie experience will take place in the hotel’s Reel Boutique where you can pick the movie you want to watch off of the Reel Cinema’s website. This means, all movies currently streaming at Reel Cinemas will also be available at Rove Downtown.

You will also get popcorn and soft drinks, and if you wish to enjoy a selection of brews, grapes and cocktails from the comfort of your cinema seat, you can, at an extra charge.

How much does this staycation work out to per person? It works out to Dhs300 per room, which is just Dhs150 per person.

If you have more friends or family who want to join in, pay an additional Dhs195 per room per night.

Excited? Here’s how you get your booking in.

For the Ultimate Movie Staycation deal, you will need to book via email on events@rovehotels.com or call the hotel on (04) 561 9099.

Upon booking, a member of the Rove team will get in touch to confirm your movie choice and times (make sure this is a unanimous group decision!)

This cool offer is available this August and September and your booking will need to be made one week in advance of your stay. So, start planning!

Rove Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Ultimate Movie Staycation available in August and September, Dhs2,999 for 10 rooms (20 guests) Tel: (04) 561 9099. rovehotels.com

Images: provided