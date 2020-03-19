This deal couldn’t have come at a better time…

Rove is rolling out its Summer Deal early this year, with prices starting from only Dhs2,999 for a 30-night Dubai hotel stay, including a host of benefits.

Expect deep savings on stays from April 1 to September 30, 2020, which could be particularly handy if cabin fever sets in, or you have friends and family who’ve now found themselves in Dubai for an extended stay.

Rove Hotels has six locations across Dubai, stretching from Deira in Old Dubai to Dubai Marina, so you can ensure you can keep your loved ones close.

The rates will differ depending on which Rove Hotel you pick, but the maximum you will pay is Dhs4,999 at Rove Downtown for a 30-day stay. A month at Rove Dubai Marina will cost you Dhs4,499.

Living on the outskirts of Dubai? The rate at Rove at the Park, near Dubai Parks and Resorts, is just Dhs2,999. Close to Old Dubai? It’s just Dhs3,499 for Rove Healthcare City in Oud Metha and Rove City Centre in Deira. For those living on Sheikh Zayed Road, there’s Rove Trade Centre for Dhs3,999 for the month.

All the hotels are centrally located, with public transport close at hand.

The Rove Hotels are also equipped with leisure facilities, such as a PlayStation Corner, on-site games such as foosball, table tennis and more.

You won’t even be charged for internet as there’s free WiFi, making it the perfect time to catch up on your favourite TV series or movies.

Rove Hotels will also offer you housekeeping services, a self-service laundromat, free parking and, the best bit, no utility bills.

To make your bookings, head over to the Rove website here.

Rove Hotels, several locations around Dubai, offer valid from April 1 to September 30. Tel: (800) 7683, rovehotels.com

