Enjoy an overnight stay with breakfast included for Dhs400…

Are you looking for a perfect way to spend a nice and chilled weekend? Spending a little quality time with your best friend or loved one? There’s a brand new Dubai staycation that’s just launched, and we think it will tick the boxes.

For the ultimate overnight stay with your bestie or just to really treat your partner, a ‘Beauty Sleep’ staycation has launched at the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, priced at Dhs400, which includes a fabulous ‘beauty box’ full of treats worth Dhs700.

The special offer is available from Wednesday, August 5 until Wednesday, September 30. The Dhs400 price tag is for two people enjoying an overnight stay in one room, plus breakfast the next day and access to the hotel’s stunning pool and beach facilities.

There’s one free ‘Beauty Sleep Box’ available per room. Treats include, but aren’t limited to:

Bath and Body Works aromatherapy products

Sulkin face cleanser

Love Pop mask heated sleep mask

Skin Republic sheet face mask

Hydropeptide eye masks

Kocostar foot masks

Izil beauty products

KJ Serums essential glow night rescue serum

This Works sleep spray

The Hilton Dubai Jumeirah hotel teamed up with marketing and communications agency Tish Tash to create the amazing deal. Why not slip into your hotel robe and try all the beauty products for an indulgent pamper night?

You’ll find the hotel at the popular Jumeirah Beach Residences spot. The impressive structure is made out almost entirely of glass, and offers visitors incredible views out over the Arabian Gulf, beyond the green foliage of palm trees and stretch of beach.

As well as some great restaurants, there’s plenty of things to do, from visiting the fitness centre to playing volleyball, visiting the pool, going on sightseeing tours or doing water sports.

‘Beauty Sleep’, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, Dubai, valid Wednesday, August 5 until Wednesday, September 30, Dhs400. hilton.com

Images: Provided