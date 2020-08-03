There’s a special early entry day for annual pass holders today…

The green light has illuminated and the lifeguard sitting at the top of the slide has given the nod, Yas Waterworld will be reopening to the public as of August 4 2020.

Closed since the end of March because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Yas Waterwold is an adventure-themed park with more than 40 slides and attractions, telling the story of an Emirati child, Dana’s search for a lost pearl.

Thrill rides include Bubble’s Barrel, Rush Rider, and the region’s largest suspended roller coaster Bandit Bomber.

And Whilst we’re counting down the last few hours to splashdown, let’s dive into a few of the new safety measure the park is putting in place to keep its customers and staff safe in the pandemic era.

Safety first

Online booking (even if you’re an annual pass holder) is mandatory, no walk-ins are permitted. This helps the park operators keep on top of capacity numbers.

Temperature checks are carried on visitors prior to entry, and on staff periodically throughout the day; space makers have been placed on the floor to help guests practice effective social distancing; enhanced sanitisation will be taking place on the park’s water, rides and inflatables.

Tickets please

The park is located on Yas Island and will be open daily between 1pm and 10pm.

Single-day tickets are currently priced at Dhs250 for adults and Dhs210 for kids (under 1.1 metres).

There are currently buy-one-get-one deals with The Entertainer and Etisalat Smiles. Purchases made on ADCB cards can also attract a 15 per cent discount.

Annual passes

Of course, if you’re planning on heading down more than once in a year you should consider getting yourself an annual pass.

The price of a year’s worth of entry comes to just Dhs695. Or you can get a three-world bundle which includes Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World and Yas Waterworld for Dhs1595.

For those that already hold an annual pass, Yas Waterworld is offering to extend the validity of the pass for the number of days the waterpark was closed for. You’ll need to call 600 51115 or email contact@yasconcierge.com.

Today, August 3, there is a special advance entry for annual pass holders – but, sadly it’s already booked out.

Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, 1pm to 10pm daily, adult prices start at Dhs250. Tel: (600) 51115, yaswaterworld.com

