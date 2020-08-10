The ‘Hypercars – Evolution of Uniqueness’ exhibition will last a year…

When the news about Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s July 29 reopening dropped, our excitement went from zero to 60 in less than a second.

And now the Yas Island-based theme park, has lapped its return announcement with the news of a year-long hypercar exhibition.

The fast and the phwoahrrius

The display is open now and features a collection of rare, limited-edition hypercar models – a perfect formula for attracting petrol heads from across the globe.

Cars on display include the revolutionary, La Ferrari; the Enzo, a hypercar dedicated to the brand’s founding father; one of a limited run of 272 GTOs; OG hypercar, the F40; and of course the enduring fan favourite, the F50.

Ferrari tastes, pushbike budget

Access to the exhibit is included in the cost of the theme park tickets, which, in another piece of phenomenal news, are currently on an ‘adult entry at kids price’ promotion.

Just Dhs230 for single entry.

In collaboration with Museo Ferrari in Maranello, we bring you: Hypercars Exhibition. Now open at Galleria Ferrari. #FerrariWorldAD #YasIsland #inAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/nzlulRxA4d — Ferrari World Abu Dhabi (@FerrariWorldAD) August 10, 2020

It’s all part of the build-up to the park’s 10th anniversary. Yep, 10 years old, we can’t believe it either.

General Manager of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Acting Head of Yas Theme Parks, Bianca Sammut, said “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome back our guests for a safe and enjoyable experience at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.”

“For the first time ever, we are excited to host the glorious Hypercars exhibition in collaboration with the Ferrari Museum in Maranello.”

“The exhibition offers visitors the opportunity to see rare and limited-edition Ferrari cars up close in a safe and enjoyable environment.”

As part of the park’s pandemic policy, all visitors (including annual pass holders) must book in advance.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, open daily, 11am to 8pm, from Dhs230. Book your tickets at ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Images: Provided