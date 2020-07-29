After a successful tour of duty hosting UFC fight team, the W is back…

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island was actually the first hotel to receive the Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism’s (DCT) ‘Go Safe’ seal of safety approval, but it’s been busy in recent weeks playing host to UFC’s finest as part of the hugely successful Fight Island project.

But as of tomorrow, July 30 the epic 499 room and suite hotel will be back open to the discerning staycation-hungry public.

They’re kicking off their return with a few cheeky stay inclsuions that are worth checking out, before you start checking-in anywhere else.

Those booking a ‘Fantastic Suite’ will be able to tag on a free interconnected Twin Room for the kids; bookings come with one free meal daily; there’s a 35 per cent discount on food and drinks through the stay; and early check-in, as well as late check-out, comes as standard where available.

Prices start at just Dhs400 (+tax) for two sharing a balcony room for one night.

The hotel offers some banging on-brand facilities including the Wet Deck pool complex; multi-kitchen gastro dining hub — Garage; FIT the well-stocked fitness centre; and the W Lounge which offers some of the best sundowner views in the emirate.

Located just across from the hotel, also on Yas Island are recently reopened attractions, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and Clymb.

For reservations and more information about the hotel facilities and Go Safe certification, visit the wabudhabiyasisland.com website or call (02) 656 0000.

Images: Provided