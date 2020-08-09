Zoom and InstaShop have announced a partnership which allows customers contactless delivery to their car…

Shopping in Dubai is becoming more and more efficient, making it ever easier for customers to get what they need on-the-go. In the latest announcement, drivers can order and receive items they need without leaving their cars.

Zoom and InstaShop have partnered up to offer customers easy ordering while they refuel at one of 21 Enoc fuel stations. The process is simple – drivers can place their order via InstaShop either before they reach Enoc or while they refuel.

You’ll need to add your card details so you can pay online. Orders are then delivered directly to your vehicle, which will avoid physical contact and adhere to social distancing measures. You can choose from a range of items, including beverages and snacks.

There’s 21 stations currently able to offer the service, with a view to increase this number to 50 by mid-August. These include Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road E 311, Al Barsha 1, Internet City, Jebel Ali Village, Jumeirah 3, Discovery Gardens, and more.

“We are excited to work with ZOOM since the very first steps of InstaShop; a successful partnership that has evolved to offer even more convenience to our users especially in these challenging times in which delivery as a channel is on the forefront of the battle against the pandemic.” said John Tsioris, Founder and CEO of InstaShop.

Dubai drivers can now relax in the knowledge that they can safely and easily pick up the things they need without the worry of physical contact.

Images: Provided/Facebook