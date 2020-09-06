This is what we’re doing this week…

We’re putting on a protective vest, because this week we’re all about taking shots for the ‘gram. This is your guidebook to what’s poppin’ in the Manhattan of the Middle East this week.

Sunday, September 20

1. Your free ticket to the bun show

Cinnabon is celebrating its 20th birthday, as tradition dictates, through the medium of cake. On September 20, Cinnabon is giving away 20 free minibons to the first 20 customers in all 31 of their UAE stores. If you miss out on the totally gratis gateaux — there are still ways to get in on the patisserie party. A special minibon combo meal (which includes a drink) is available for just Dhs20 for a month.

Visit Cinnabon UAE’s Instagram page for more details: @cinnabonuae

Monday, September 21

2. These deals are worth IP-Yelling about

The IPL is taking place in the UAE this year, and although, because of the pandemic, we might not be able to see our favourite stump thumpers live in action at the stadium, the city’s sports bars have got some pretty good seats to spectate from. Not least because of deals like those at NRG. Select draught is available from Dhs20, there’s a special combo platter (which includes two pints of hops) for Dhs120, an IPL passport which after five IPL match visits nets you a free bucket of hops, and even a man of the match predict and win offer.

NRG, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area,Al Zahiyah, during IPL matches. Tel: (02) 644 6666

3. Air miles that get you through turnstiles

Earlier this year, Etihad Airways announced some big, and frankly — pretty awesome, changes to the way their reward scheme worked. The Etihad Guest App allows you to link up to five Visa cards to one membership, and from there you can earn Guest (and tier) miles on all purchases and ‘burn’ them on a pretty cool range of activities and products. Now you can spend and earn your guest miles on new tickets, retail items and food and drink at four Yas Island theme parks. These are Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and Clymb Abu Dhabi. And until September 30 there’s a special 2 x multiplier on earning those guest miles in park.

Tuesday, September 22

4. When we say ‘mall parking’ this is what we mean

The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s gorgeous trio of rooftop parks have now reopened to the public and are absolutely free to visit. Offering soothing respite of a frantic shopping trip, or just a place to contemplate the profundities of the universe in a safe green space, the Family Park, Sports Park and Sky Park are now welcoming back fans of the great outdoors. The Family Park is located on level two (south) near the food court. The Sky Park is located on level four (south), and the Sports Park is located on level two (north) next to the air-conditioned suspension bridge.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Jazeerat Al Maryah Sowwah Square, Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thu and Fri 10am to midnight. Tel: (02) 493 7400

Wednesday, September 23

5. Bistro is back with its Dhs50 international buffet lunch deal

If you’re in the mood for a long, leisurely lunch, you’re gonna struggle to find one that’s as good value as Bistro’s Dhs50 international lunch buffet. The restaurant has now reopened, and their lunch which is very much a ‘party on the plate, business in the back’ affair, is available every weekday.

Bistro, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thu noon to 3pm, Dhs50. Tel: (052) 914 1207

6. Now streaming Platform

The Platform, the first Emirati-produced series on Netflix, is now streaming in the UAE. The 12 episode season follows the story of a young genius who creates a sort of super Google. It was created and written by Hozzan Akko, the mind behind hit Arabic series ‘Al Hayba’, alongside Mansoor AlYabhouni AlDhaheri, Emirati producer of ‘the Misfits’. The Platform’s regional acting talent includes Salloum Haddad, Maxim Khalil, Ahmed AlJasmi, Abdulmohsen AlNemr, and Mahira Abdelaziz. You might also recognise, Dean Cain – the star of 90s mega series, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

Netflix.com

Images: Getty