Etihad Airways has launched a new app-based service that lets you earn and spend air miles at all the stores in Yas Mall, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi Mall (WTC) and Al Jimi Mall.

The scheme is open to ALL UAE residents that are signed up to the Etihad Guest frequent flyer scheme.

And it’s really simple to set up…

You just need to link your Visa card to the Etihad Guest app and then, thanks to some innovative back end ‘Miles on the Go’ technology, every time you flex your Visa in any of the three malls, you can either earn or burn your frequent flyer miles.

Destination: Airport lounge

Got a lot of plastic in that wallet? No problem. You can link up to five Visa cards to one membership.

If you want to get in that AUH lounge, you’ll need to be focused on racking up those miles. For every Dhs3 spent, you’ll receive one Guest Mile and, importantly, one Tier Mile too.

Previously you could only earn Tier Miles by flying or spending on an ADCB or FAB co-branded Visa credit card.

Which, incidentally, are still available and allow you to crank up the Mile earning yet further.

Multi-tasking

You can also redeem discounts through the app, purchase from the Reward Shop and check your Etihad Guest Miles balance and Tier status.

Users can search for flights, upgrades and even book holidays.

It’s equipped to support both facial (unless you’re wearing a mask of course) and fingerprint recognition for easy access.

And available on both Android and Apple app stores.

You can also win even harder with Etihad, by taking advantage of their 50 per cent cash bonus travel voucher scheme.

The two-week cash bonus incentive gives you 50 per cent credit back from purchases, to spend on new flights.

