Be among the first to dine at Dubai’s newest restaurants…

The city’s dining scene is kicking off again, with some high-profile restaurant openings in Dubai this September. From Japanese street food to Italian classics, here are four Dubai restaurant openings you don’t want to miss.

Kushi by Reif

The long-awaited second venue from Reif Othman has finally opened. Kushi by Reif is now dishing out Japanese street food in the Depachika Food Hall at Nakheel Mall. Come for the signature katsu sando, stay for the top-notch ramen and gyoza. You can even pick up Reif’s, ahem, viral ode to Covid, the infamous toilet roll cake.

Kushi by Reif, Depachika Food Hall, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, open now daily, 10am to 10pm. @kushibyreif

Il Passaggio

This light-filled Mediterranean diner at The Pointe will throw open its doors on September 7, welcoming guests with box-ticking menu of Italian classics. Watch chefs at work in a series of open kitchens, preparing fresh pasta, pizzas, chargrilled steaks, pastries and desserts. Read our sneak preview of Il Passaggio here.

Il Passaggio, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Sunday to Thursday 9am to 10pm, Friday and Saturday 8am to 10pm, opens Monday September 7. Tel: (04) 587 3111. @ilpassaggio_dxb

Koko Bay

A new boho-chic beach bar has brought serious Bali vibes to Palm Jumeirah. Koko Bay’s indoor-outdoor space is a breath of fresh air, with sun loungers, hammocks and beanbags for laid-back lounging, exotic cocktails, and a Euro-Asian menu of skewers, salads and ceviche. Keep an eye out for upcoming DJs and entertainment. Get the lowdown on this new Palm Jumeirah bar here.

Koko Bay, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, opens September 1. @kokobayuae

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant

With front-row views of Burj Khalifa, this hotly anticipated Japanese eatery opened on September 1. The second UAE outpost for the Spanish brand, 99 Sushi is known for its ultra-luxe sushi combinations. Think: sea urchin with tuna belly and caviar, or foie gras nigiri. Here’s what we found when we took a first look at 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant.

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, opens September 1 from 7pm, lunch served 12pm to 3.30pm, dinner served 7pm to 11.30pm, bar open 12pm to 2am. 99sushibar.com

Images: Pradeep Mohan, Shazia Mirza, What’s On, Provided