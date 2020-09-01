The hotly-anticipated Japanese restaurant opens today, September 1…

Calling Dubai’s foodie crowd and, in particular, those who are fans of haute Japanese cuisine. Those who just can’t get enough of sushi, sashimi, maki, nigiri and so much more. World-renowned 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant is finally opening its doors in Dubai.

Whilst the cuisine is Japanese, the restaurant originally made a name for itself in Spain. It’s the second branch in the UAE, as a venue has been open in Abu Dhabi since 2017, which has proved to be extremely popular over the years.

The unveiling of the hotly-anticipated Dubai outpost of 99 Sushi has been on the cards for some time, and now you can finally get your fix. Doors will officially open tonight, Tuesday September 1, from 7pm, and will serve lunch and dinner, daily.

If you just can’t wait that long to see what it will look like, we’ve got you covered as we visited the restaurant for a sneak peek a few days ago. We’re taking you inside for a first look at what, we’re sure, is set to be a new Downtown Dubai hotspot.

You’ll find 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant to the side of the Address Downtown hotel, next to the Dubai Fountains. Stepping through the doors, the interior immediately tells you that you’re in for a chic dining experience, with plush velvets, mirrors and striking fixtures.

Whilst the restaurant is spacious, there’s a feeling that this will be an intimate dining experience, whether you’re visiting for lunch or dinner. The space is comprised of a private dining room, restaurant, bar and robata-style counter.

When the summer months finally give way to cooler temperatures, a stunning outdoor terrace awaits, with a pretty dining area and more of a relaxed lounge-style section. It offers stunning up-close views of the Burj Khalifa, so Insta at the ready.

Some of 99 Sushi’s signature dishes are on the menu, such as Gunkan Sushi (Uni Toro, Caviar), Spicy Tuna Tartar, Foie Gras Nigiri and the famous crispy tiger prawn tempura dipped in spicy sauce. A special summer menu is also launching.

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, opens September 1 from 7pm, lunch served 12pm to 3.30pm, dinner served 7pm to 11.30pm, bar open 12pm to 2am. 99sushibar.com

