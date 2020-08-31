Koko Bay opens on September 1 at West Beach, Palm Jumeirah…

Brand new Bali-inspired beach bar, Koko Bay, is set to open its doors on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. Opening tomorrow, Tuesday September 1, the chic boho venue looks like the ultimate place to enjoy sundowners on the beach.

The venue has a mixture of indoor and outdoor space, and uses sun loungers and hammocks as well as bright blue bean bags, cream macramé decoration and wooden rattan furniture to create the Balinese style design.

Koko Bay promises an upcoming line-up of guest DJs and exciting live entertainment, all of which is yet to be revealed. Guests are also welcome to bring their pets along so don’t be surprised if you see a few furry friends at the beach.

The modern Asian and European menu can even be enjoyed directly on the beach (barefoot toes in the sand optional). You’ll find a variety of meat-based, healthy, vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free dishes.

Dishes include grilled skewers, Hokkaido scallop ceviche, fish and chips, sea bream with Thai coconut, and maki rolls with fillings such as quinoa, kale and beetroot.

Creative mixologists will also be on-hand to serve exotic cocktails under the sun. There’s even lockers and showers available for beach guests who want to clean up before heading into the restaurant for lunch or dinner.

You’ll find Koko Bay on the West Beach area of the main Palm, just behind the Fairmont Hotel, directly on the beach. The spot offers views of Dubai Marina and Bluewaters, as well as that all-important sunset setting.

Koko Bay, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, opens September 1. @kokobayuae

Images: Provided