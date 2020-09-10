A whole new world…

Unsure if you should spend your dirhams between once-in-a-lifetime adventure thrill or relaxing in an opulent suite? Get the best of both worlds with this unique escape at Ras Al Khaimah.

The luxurious Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah has a staycation deal that will literally take you to the skies for a bird’s eye view of the Arabian Peninsula.

Available until December 30, guests who book a one-bedroom suite, tower suite, or royal suite at the stunning hotel will receive a complimentary gyrocopter flight or a powered parachute experience over the peaceful emirate.

Safely in the hands of a pilot from Jazirah Aviation, the 20-minute gyrocopter ride with your plus one takes you 1,500 feet in the air for unrivalled views of the beautiful emirate.

Alternatively, you can pick the powered parachute. You’ll sit in a buggy that is propeller-driven with a parachute attached to it and fly at 35mph. Don’t worry, you’ll be in the safe hands of a trained professional so, sit back and take in the stunning view.

No matter what option you pick, there’s no doubt that it will be a great memory to last a lifetime.

For safety reasons, your flight will be determined by weather conditions and under 12s will not be permitted.

Back on terra ferma, you can enjoy the 350 meters of private beach and pristine views. To help keep hunger pangs at bay, visit one of the hotel’s 10 remarkable restaurants and lounges that serve up cuisines ranging from Arabic to Japanese, Italian and more.

The hotel is taking all the necessary safety precautions to ensure its guests are able to enjoy a safe stay from check-in to check-out.

Excited? For more information or reservation, call the hotel on 07 203 5555 or drop them an e-mail at reservations.warak@waldorfastoria.com

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, Vienna Street, Al Hamra Village, Ras al Khaimah, Tel: (07) 203 5555. waldorfastoria.hilton.com

Images: provided