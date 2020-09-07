Great food, the beach, infinity pool, and much more…

If all you want is a beachside staycation with dinner at one of Dubai’s most popular restaurant – this is the perfect staycation for you.

JA Ocean View Hotel has launched a new staycation offer called Dine & Unwind, where you and your loved one will get a night stay at the vibrant beach-front hotel plus a great meal at Motorino Pizzeria for just Dhs399.

Your stay will take place in a luxurious sea view room, but as tempting as it may be to spend all day in bed, take some time to check out the rest of the hotel.

If you need some fresh air, the beach is just a few steps away and is perfect if you want to work on your tan. Don’t want to get your feet sandy? Don’t worry, as you will also have access to the hotel’s signature infinity pool.

For even more good vibes, you can even check out Offside, the hotel’s popular sports bar where you can take advantage of the all-day happy hour.

But the best part of this staycation would have to be the meal at award-winning Motorino. The three-course meal includes one starter which will have you picking from Motorino meatballs, Ceasar’s salad and others on the menu.

For your mains, there’s pasta which will have you picking from variety of options such as spaghetti meatball, ‘rigatoni alla norma’ which is a pasta with eggplant, tomato, basil and aged ricotta, etc

Or, there are delicious pizzas you can pick from including the classic marinara or Margherita. If you fancy more meaty toppings, there’s ‘cremini mushroom con salsiccia’ which is a pizza with beef sausage, garlic, olives.

For the gluten-free, order the pizza called ‘patate e limone’ which comes with potatoes, smoked mozzarella, buffalo mozzarella, garlic and amalfi lemon. End your meal with a gelato (ask for their flavour of the day) or a fruit salad. Yum.

This offer is available only until September 30, so get to planning. Bookings can be made here.

JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, Dine & Unwind staycation Dhs399, until Sept 30, jaresortshotels.com