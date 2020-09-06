It’s time to start planning that next UAE staycation…

From palatial villas on Palm Jumeirah to rugged mountain stays in Ras Al Khaimah, we’ve trawled through hundreds of listings to bring you nine of the top Airbnb stays in the UAE.

Beachfront villa on Palm Jumeirah

With direct beach access, a plunge pool and accommodation for 10 guests, this palatial villa on Palm Jumeirah promises a taste of the luxe life. The decor is chic and sophisticated, with marble floors and elegant furnishings in a muted colour palette.

From Dhs4.035 a night. Visit: airbnb.ae/rooms/plus/32134424

Dubai Marina penthouse with private pool

Spread over 5,000 square feet and two storeys, this massive penthouse in Dubai Marina is ideal for small groups. It features five bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen and generous living areas, but the standout feature is the expansive terrace, boasting a chilled pool, sun loungers and spectaular vistas.

From Dhs2,005 a night. Visit: airbnb.ae/rooms/40674349

Light-filled loft in JLT

If you’re craving a change of scene to work from home, check in to this light-filled loft in JLT. Pump out that novel at the desk, watch a film on the projector screen, or get those endorphins flowing on the bench press and yoga mat. There’s also a full kitchen, mezzanine bedroom, and cute balcony overlooking the lakes.

From Dhs378 a night. Visit: airbnb.ae/rooms/29910792

Sleek city escape in DIFC

Play tourist in your own town with an overnight stay in DIFC. This one-bedroom apartment in the Index Tower features a smart monochrome colour palette and floor-to-ceiling windows that capitalise on the Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa views. There’s also an indoor pool and gym,

From Dhs430. Visit: airbnb.ae/rooms/15978914

Luxury yacht at Yas Marina

Play skipper for the weekend when you stay on this luxury yacht in Abu Dhabi. Lanisa is moored in Yas Marina, and the rate here includes snacks and cocktails in the morning, and breakfast the following day. All aboard!

From Dhs13,500. Visit: airbnb.ae/rooms/39963994

Water villa on Zaya Nurai Island

While we’re talking no-expense-spared, feast your eyes on this private villa on Zaya Nurai Island. This four-bedroom stunner will set you back a cool Dhs28,571, so best invite only your most flush friends.

From Dhs28,571. Visit: airbnb.ae/rooms/21192756

Rugged mountain lodge in Masafi

Located in the Masafi mountains of Fujairah, Al Qalaa Lodge has rustic charm in spades. This traditional two-bedroom lodge features rammed-earth buildings with thatched roofs, wind towers and three outdoor majlis. It’s a great base for hiking and exploring the surrounding village and markets of Al Taiba.

From Dhs1,386 a night. Visit: airbnb.ae/rooms/42013429

Pet-friendly beach break in Ajman

Bring your four-legged family members along for this Ajman beach break at Caravana Alzorah. Parked right on the sand, the caravan features three beds, an outdoor shower, barbecue, and jacuzzi overlooking the sea. So laid-back it’s practically horizontal.

From Dhs1,500 a night. Visit: airbnb.ae/rooms/23558277

Family farm-stay in Ras Al Khaimah

Dubbed ‘Hidden Valley’, this back-to-nature retreat in Ras Al Khaimah can accommodate up to 16 guests. It’s a quirky listing, with indoor-outdoor living, a fire pit, children’s playground, pond and tented majlis. The finishings may be on the basic side, but this looks like a whole lot of fun.

From Dhs2,000. Visit: airbnb.ae/rooms/30266796

Images: Airbnb.ae