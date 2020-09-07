This is a great deal…

If you love shopping for the latest fashion, groceries or for a loved one – it’s time for a staycation at the Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City.

‘Why’, you ask? Well, the hotel located at Dubai Festival City is running an offer this summer on a staycation where on spending Dhs299++ on a stay at the hotel, you will receive a shopping voucher for Dhs300 to spend at any store at the world-class Dubai Festival City Mall including Bounce X.

The shopping voucher can be used at any of the 400+ retail stores in the mall including Carrefour, the food court or everyone’s favourite Swedish furniture store – Ikea.

However, if you want to try something new or get your heart racing – head to Bounce.

If you haven’t been to Bounce X yet, the trampoline park opened up in March just this year in the Festival City Mall and is the world’s first ‘freestyle terrain park’, complete with two storeys of trampolines, parkour elements and ninja courses.

The 5,000 square metre space is filled with exciting challenges, superhero-style freestyle features and brand-new obstacles – so you’ll be in for a new experience even if you’ve already been to Bounce at a different location.

In addition to this, you will also receive a 30 per cent discount at any of the hotel’s restaurants and bars.

Can’t wait to go shopping? A direct connection is available from the hotel to Dubai Festival City Mall. However, if you want to enjoy your time in the hotel, you can always use the vouchers up at a later day.

Bookings can be made on (04) 701 1111 or send an email to reservation.dfc@ihg.com

Happy shopping!

Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, Dhs299++ staycation deal and receive Dhs300 back in a shopping gift card, Tel: (04) 701 1111. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com

Images: provided