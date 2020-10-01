You won’t have to pay any extra for a test if you’re flying out of AUH…

As of today, October 1, and up until December 31 2020, any tickets bought for Etihad Airways flights (excluding those to China) departing Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), will automatically include a Covid-19 PCR test.

How to book

It’s being coordinated in collaboration with Life Medical Diagnostic Centre (Life DX), and passengers can book their test directly through the Life Dx website for tests between 48 and 96 hours prior to departure.

There are three centres in Abu Dhabi, you’ll find them in Downtown Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Khalifa City.

Premium cabins

First and Business Class passengers also have the option to take their test in their own homes.

Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Etihad Aviation Group Vice President Medical Services, said: “We are confident this partnership will provide Etihad, and most importantly our guests, with Life Dx’s superior testing technologies so they can travel from the capital with greater peace of mind.”

“This is one further step in the efforts being made by Etihad to provide a professional, secure and protected travel experience at every stage of their journey with us.”

Quarantine

Anybody flying into Abu Dhabi airport, resident, tourist or citizen, is required to isolate at home for 14 days, and to ensure this quarantine requirement is fulfilled — are “required to wear a medically approved wristband for the duration.”

Those quarantining are also required to take a second PCR test on the 12th day.

This also applies to those flying into other emirates and crossing the border by road. Those doing so must disclose this information to entry checkpoints or face fines.

Tourists

As of mid-September, tourists are once again permitted to enter Abu Dhabi. But as mentioned above, they must quarantine for 14 days (and take a second PCR test on the 12th day)

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has started processing multiple types of visas for Abu Dhabi, but not currently work permits.

High risk

Etihad’s inbound policy also states that those countries arriving from countries deemed high-risk countries, you could be required to complete quarantine in a government facility. What’s On was unable to obtain a list of the relevant regions.

Other requirements

Whilst residents are no longer obliged to obtain ICA approval, it is recommended that you verify your status on the smartservices.ica.gov.ae service, BEFORE you book your flight. Confirmation is instant.

It is essential to have a negative Covid-19 PCR test (obtained within 96 hours or intended arrival/departure from Abu Dhabi) — before you fly with Etihad (excluding those under 12)

You will undergo thermal screening at the airport and PCR testing for everyone over the age of 12 is mandatory. Passengers are advised that this process may take some time to complete.

We also recommend you consult Etihad’s Destination Guide as a good place to begin research into the entry requirements for your destination (and also other information you might need for departing/returning to AUH).

Cover overseas

Earlier this month we reported that Etihad is now offering free global Covid-19 medical and quarantine cover. For more information on exactly what’s covered, check out our full story on the policy.

Those entering Abu Dhabi by road

Those travelling into Abu Dhabi from Dubai currently need to show a negative Covid test result obtained within 48 hours of intended entry. You can find more information on our story about updates to the road border policy.

Now, visitors and residents staying in Abu Dhabi for six days or longer (includung permenant residents) will have to take a PCR test on the sixth day after entering the emirate.

Even if you live in Abu Dhabi, if you come back in, after having spent time outside the emirate – you need to take a PCR test on your sixth day back.

Image: What’s On Archive