Abu Dhabi, along with five other emirates, can now start welcoming tourists back…

With the exception of Dubai, tourist visas into the UAE have been on hold since March.

However an article in The National, broke the news that, as of today “Abu Dhabi and five other emirates will allow visitors back for the first time since March.”

It’s part of an effort to boost tourism in the capital and is effective as of today, Thursday September 24.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has stated that it will start processing multiple types of visas, but not currently work permits.

No change for Dubai

Tourists have been allowed back into Dubai since June — via the emirate’s separate immigration system.

Quarantine for inbound Abu Dhabi tourists?

At the time of writing, there have been no further updates to the existing Department of Culture and Tourism and other Abu Dhabi governmental body regulations.

Those rules require that:

Currently, all international travellers, including tourists and residents, entering Abu Dhabi must self-quarantine for 14 days, and take a further Covid test on the 12th day.

The requirement was sent round to hotels in Abu Dhabi as a circular (63/2020) issued by the DCT.

Those quarantining in hotels are not permitted to leave their rooms.

Hotels have been instructed to collect signed copies of a Health Declaration form from international travellers upon check-in. The declaration includes information on self-quarantine protocols.

Last week we also shared the news that all international passengers into Abu Dhabi are “required to wear a medically approved wristband for the duration.”

This tracking bracelet is to ensure quarantine is observed effectively, and those flouting the rules could be in for stiff penalties

More news as we receive it.

Images: Getty