We can’t wait to check it out…

The long awaited opening of celebrity chef Daniel Boulud’s first Dubai restaurant has arrived. Brasserie Boulud will be opening its doors on Thursday October 29 in the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, opening the same day.

The French chef is best known for his New York City restaurant, Daniel, which has obtained two Michelin stars. Boulud also has restaurants in Boston, Washington DC, Palm Beach, Miami, Toronto, Montréal, London, and Singapore.

Brasserie Boulud has an art deco theme with a neutral colour palette, mirrored ceiling and modern chandeliers. The open kitchen offers guests a sensory experience from within the restaurant to watch the magic happen.

French Chef de Cuisine Nicolas Lemoyne was chosen by Boulud to run the Dubai kitchen, after years at the famed New York City restaurant, Daniel. The menu features ‘contemporary classics’ crafted with the finest French ingredients.

Traditional dishes include escargots, foie gras with orange, dry apricot and fig brioche as well as cocotte baked sea bream with saffron, fennel and tomato. Desserts range from vacherin, rhubarb and raspberry charlotte and a selection of French cheese.

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk is also opening its doors on Thursday. The Egyptian themed hotel has 498 luxury guest rooms and suites, as well as 97 furnished and serviced apartments.

Brasserie Boulud, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Wafi, Saturday to Wednesday 6pm to midnight, Thursday and Friday 6pm to 1.30am. Tel: (04) 281 4020. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

