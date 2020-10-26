Disclaimer: You’ll have to work for one…

It’s official – Brunch & Cake has the prettiest food in Dubai. From their floral avocado toast to their adorable pink drinks, it’s easily one of the most Intagrammable restaurants in Dubai. So, it’s no surprise then that even their protein shakes are Insta worthy.

Not only can you enjoy a variety of delicious sounding flavours at the Al Wasl cafe, you can get your hands on a freebie throughout the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Brunch & Cake won’t be just giving them away though, you’ll have to get involved with Dubai’s annual 30×30 event.

All you need to do to claim your gorgeous free shake is provide proof to the team that you’ve completed 10,000 steps in one day. Flavours on offer include healthy tiramisu, salted caramel protein smoothie, Muscle Beach and banana cacao, so get on your feet and get those steps in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brunch&Cake Dubai (@brunchandcakedubai) on Sep 18, 2020 at 1:06am PDT

You can redeem the delicious offer any day between October 30 and November 28, throughout the course of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. If there’s anything that’s going to push you towards completing that goal of 10,000 steps, it has to be the chance to enjoy a complimentary recovery drink in a chic rose gold glass.

This isn’t the only exciting news to come from Brunch & Cake recently. The popular cafe has also announced the opening of two new venues in the UAE. Brunch & Cake by the Sea is set to open at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah in November 2020 and will offer its visitors prime views of the brand new Palm Fountain.

Brunch & Cake Abu Dhabi will be the first of the venue in the UAE’s capital city when it opens in Al Bateen in December 2020.

Brunch & Cake, Al Wasl, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Sun to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thurs to Sat 8am to 1030pm. Tel: 800 472 6362. @brunchandcakedubai

Image: Provided