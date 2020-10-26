The Dubai dining scene is bouncing back…

From the hottest openings to the soon-to-open venues that need to be on your radar, here are 21 new Dubai restaurants to get excited about.

Lana Lusa

Lana Lusa has opened its doors in Dubai, bringing soulful Portuguese cuisine, fresh-baked treats and stunning design to the northern end of Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 1. Set within the Wasl 51 complex, this striking cafe-restaurant-bakery comes from the team behind Dubai hotspots La Cantine du Faubourg and Ninive.

Lana Lusa, Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 380 1515. instagram.com/lanalusadxb/

The Pangolin

Created by renowned Dubai restauranteur Sergio Lopez, The Pangolin Dubai is a two-floor hub of well-considered dishes from chef Troy Payne, creative cocktails and comfortable colonial-inspired space. You’ll find it in the chic surrounds of the Els Club, in Dubai Sports City.

The Pangolin Dubai, Els Club, Dubai Sports City, Sunday to Thursday 8am to 12am, Friday and Saturday 8am to 1am. Tel: (054) 4438 288. thepangolindubai.com

L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon

This benchmark-setting French restaurant has opened in Gate Village, DIFC, bringing cutting-edge European cuisine and sharp black-and-red design to the fore. The theatrical dining experience is best enjoyed at the kitchen bar, where you can watch the chefs at work.

L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon, Gate Village 11, DIFC, daily 11.30am to 3.30pm, 6.30pm to midnight. atelier-robuchon.ae

Sal

Tossing up between a lavish lunch and a pool day? Now you don’t have to choose… Burj Al Arab’s fresh-faced pop-up Sal offers dreamy interiors, a Southern European menu, and dining packages that include pool and beach access.

Sal, Burj Al Arab, daily, Beach Club 10am to 7pm; Restaurant 12.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com/en/dine/dubai/burj-al-arab-sal

Leo’V

A brand new restaurant and lounge has opened its doors in luxe Palm Jumeirah hotel, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Taking the space once occupied by Supper Club, Leo’V by Leonardo da Vinci is set over two floors, offering premium dining and daily live entertainment. Dinner shows are the name of the game at Leo’V, with incredible singers, musicians and even acrobats on the evening line-up.

Leo’V by Leonardo Da Vinci, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7.30pm to 2am. Tel: (052) 525 1211. leov.ae

Meat Merchants Tap & Grill

Barbecue season is in full swing at Meat Merchants Tap & Grill, at Jumeirah Golf Estates. This family-friendly eatery boasts smart interiors and relaxed alfresco dining that’s sure to be popular over the coming months. Expect a crowd-pleasing menu of hot dogs, burgers and flame-grilled steaks, all using the finest quality meats.

Merchant Meats Tap & Grill, Jumeirah Golf Estates, daily 8am to 10pm. dubaigolf.com/merchantmeats

Cloud Lounge

Dubai Studio City has a new spot for alfresco lounging, found in Studio One Hotel. Cloud Lounge is a brand new concept by Sunset Hospitality, the team who brought you Black Tap, Drift Beach Dubai, Luigia’s and the soon-to-open Lola’s Taberna.

Cloud Lounge, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, daily 4pm to 3am. cloud-lounge.com

Trattoria by Cinque

Trattoria by Cinque has just opened its doors at Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, serving up authentic Italian cuisine daily. The menu has been created by award-winning chef Giuseppe Pezzella, offering a vast selection of pizza and pasta dishes.

Trattoria by Cinque, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, daily 5pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Al-Beiruti Restau-Cafe

Sleek industrial design meets modern Lebanese fare in this new restaurant-cafe, now open in Umm Al Sheif. Watch chefs whipping up everything from shakshouka to mouthwatering mezze and grills in the open kitchen.

Umm Al Sheif, Sheikh Zayed Road Dubai, daily 8am to 1.30am. Tel: (04) 320 0043. albeiruti.com

Avocadolicious

Avocadolicious began life in Dubai as a kiosk, serving up avo creations to the customers at Global Village. The home-grown brand has now opened a permanent cafe in Umm Suqeim, close to Kite Beach. The decor is suitably green, with leaves climbing up one of the walls, making for a cool Instagram backdrop. There’s space to dine in, or you can take your avo to-go.

Avocadolicious, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah 3, daily, noon to 11pm. Tel: (04) 547 1131. avocadoliciousdxb.com

Black Tap Mall of the Emirates

The latest addition to the Black Tap family, the Mall of the Emirates outpost features graffiti-lined walls and huge candy displays, adding pops of colour to the otherwise monochromatic colour palette. The burgers are as generous as ever, with the meaty Cuban worth a nudge.

Black Tap, Level 2 Mall of the Emirates (near Vox Cinemas), daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 234 3338. blacktapme.com

Wane by SoMiya

You might remember back in September when huge (and we mean huge) metallic gorilla and tiger statues were helicoptered through Dubai Marina. They were, in fact, heading to their new home at Wane by SoMiya, causing a huge stir. This new pool, club and lounge concept has taken over the spot formerly occupied by Shades on the fourth floor terrace at the Address Dubai Marina.

Wane by SoMiya, Address Dubai Marina, Dubai, November 6 and 7, 5pm until 3am. Tel: (052) 8844 879. @wanebysomiya

Baby Q

Q43 has been reborn as Baby Q, with a fun new fit-out and a menu that balances cheat-day burgers with virtuous vegan fare.

Baby Q, 43rd floor, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, Sun, Mon and Wed 10am to 1am; Tue and Thu 10am to 3am, Fri 4pm to 3am. @babyqdubai

Coming soon…

Brasserie Boulud

One of the biggest names on the New York restaurant scene, Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud is making his Middle East debut this month. The award-winning chef will throw open the doors to Brasserie Boulud in the Egyptian-themed Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk.

Brasserie Boulud, Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk, Sheikh Rashid Rd, Wafi, Dubai, opening late October. sofitel-dubai-wafi.com

Saya Cafe

With its stunning flowers walls, plush pink velvet chairs and neon signs bearing positive quotes, Saya Caffe is an Instagram favourite in Dubai. Now, the purveyors of pretty are set to open a third branch in Al Wasl later this month, which follows the opening of a concession cafe at Palm Jumeirah’s Nakheel Mall in March. This new branch will be more of a ‘Tea House’ than a cafe.

Saya Caffe, Al Wasl, Dubai, opening October. instagram.com/sayacaffe.ae/

Lola Taberna Española

Lola Taberna Española is set to occupy the spot formerly inhabited by Barbary Dubai at the Tryp by Wyndham hotel. According to the website, Lola will serve up authentic Spanish cuisine in a taverna-style setting, with live music. It’s expected to transform from a casual dinner eatery into a ‘lively evening atmosphere’.

Lola Taberna Española, Tryp by Wyndham, Barsha Heights, opening late October. trypwyndhamdubai.com/restaurant/lola-taberna-espanola/

Brunch & Cake

Insta-popular Brunch & Cake is opening two new venues in the UAE. Brunch & Cake by the Sea is set to open at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah in November, and will offer visitors prime views of the brand new dancing fountains. Brunch & Cake Abu Dhabi will be the first of the venue in the UAE’s capital city when it opens in Al Bateen in December.

Brunch & Cake, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, opening November. brunchandcake.ae

Aprons & Hammers

Seafood fans can soon get their fix by the bucket load on Palm Jumeirah, with the November opening of Aprons & Hammers at Palm West Beach. We’re talking buckets filled to the brim with lobster, crab, jumbo shrimp and much more. Aprons on, it’s about to get messy.

Aprons & Hammers, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, opening November. apronsandhammers.com

Jones the Grocer

Jones the Grocer has long been popular in Dubai for its quality ingredients, great breakfast dishes, and wine and cheese nights –and now Palm Jumeirah residents are getting in on the action with the November opening on Palm West Beach. Expect the Australian restaurant’s signature decor, along with a woodfired oven, sandwich counter, cheese and charcuterie rooms, and a beach bar.

Jones The Grocer, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, opening November. facebook.com/JonestheGrocer

Top Golf

Famed American-born entertainment destination, Top Golf, is set to open up a branch at Dubai’s Emirates Golf Club later on this year. Fun for everyone, this is a celebrity-loved sports-entertainment concept that combines friendly competition with music, drinks, food and loads more.

dubaigolf.com

Tasha’s

A little birdy told us that we can expect to see a new Tasha’s cafe opening in the arty hub of Alserkal Avenue. We’ll keep you posted… It follows the recent opening of Tasha’s in Al Barsha, pictured above.

Tasha’s Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, coming soon. tashascafe.com