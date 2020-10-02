The wait is finally over, we now know the location for the new Cove Beach…

Back in July, ultra-luxe Dubai shoreline hangout, Cove Beach shared the news that they would be opening a second UAE location.

Social media immediately went into a speculative meltdown about where those iconic pastel blue parasols might be pitching up, but the actual coordinates have remained a closely guarded secret. Until now.

3 of 12

What’s On has the dizzying privilege to announce that the new Cove Beach will be on Reem Island, in Abu Dhabi.

Yes, the capital is getting itself a luxurious vibe-tribe beach club, with a 100-seat alfresco restaurant and lounge, a sea-pool set in the ocean, cabanas, an infinity pool deck, and 300 metres of pristine private beach lapped by cut-glass island waters.

The 1,000 guest capacity club will be part of the new Reem-based Makers District, a creative hub tying together innovative retail, leisure, entrepreneurial and artisanal concepts, and staging them in a modern-bohemian, architectural wonderwork.

Rosé coloured glasses

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi will be importing some of the Dubai venue’s best-loved weekly features. And yes, that does include the Ladies’ Day — ‘Rosé All Day’.

You might also like Cove Beach is set to open a second exciting venue in the UAE

Guests of the capital’s Cove will also be able to experience ‘Unplugged’ – a collection of the country’s finest musical talent live, loud and making waves in an undeniably spectacular setting.

Details on the Saturday brunch will also be released soon, and with the promise of a continuation of the brand’s proud culinary reputation, it’s certainly something worth getting excited about.

Talking about the launch, Adel Ghazzawi, Co-founder of Cove Beach and operating company LIVIT Hospitality Management, said: “The opening of the UAE’s second Cove Beach venue reflects the appetite for great food, entertainment and premium lifestyle venues – a positive marker for the post-covid era.”

“Not only does this further the success story of Cove Beach, it also highlights the resilience of the industry, and we’re proud to be able to welcome 100 additional hospitality industry workers into the Cove Beach family.”

This genuinely will be a landmark event for Abu Dhabi’s entertainment scene, a new home for the capital’s bare-foot jet-set and although we don’t have a precise open date for you just yet, judging by the pictures, it might not be too far away.

Images: Provided