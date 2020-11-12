Happening on what we hope is a five day weekend…

In light of the ongoing global pandemic, understandably it was necessary to make a few changes to the format of this year’s, the 49th, National Day celebrations. Taking place on December 2.

That doesn’t mean the festivities are being given any less gusto. Patriotic fervour will still be set to 11, there’ll just be a little more social distancing involved.

A show of national pride

The main event is a live ‘Seeds of the Union‘ show – “a moving sculpture surrounded by sea and illuminated by digital visuals portraying themes inspired by the UAE’s history and values.”

It’s an extravaganza that will unfold live on TV, with a forecasted audience of millions across the UAE and beyond.

Khalfan Al Mazrouei, member of the organising committee of the Official 49th UAE National Day Celebration said: “The COVID-19 pandemic required us to approach the official 49th UAE National Day celebrations in a new and ambitious way – one that uses digital visual technology to inspire an audience watching from home.”

“The narrative of the show artistically revolves around the growth and transformation of a seed into a shoot and then finally into full bloom, mirroring the journey the UAE has taken in the last 49 years” Next year is obviously a big one. 50 years, the Golden Jubilee and we can only imagine what sort of sights will be in store for that, especially as this, the 49th edition already looks like being one of the biggest yet. And with it being the year of Dubai’s rescheduled Expo, the world will be watching. Five day weekend?

On December 1, the UAE will celebrate Commemoration Day, formerly referred to as Martyr’s Day. It’s an annual holiday that honours the Emiratis who have died while protecting their country.

This year it falls on a Tuesday with a day’s holiday for both the public and private and public sectors. National Day will then be celebrated on Wednesday December 2 — we usually get two days off for that which makes it highly likely we’ll also get Thursday December 3, which means… a five day weekend.