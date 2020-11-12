Watch: Global Village breaks another Guinness World Record

Another one down, 23 to go to make their target…

Since Global Village reopened for its Silver Jubilee last month, the attraction has been keeping busy, breaking world records left, right and centre. Global Village recently revealed a goal to smash 25 Guinness World Records throughout its 25th season, and it’s on good track.

Dubai’s multi-cultural market and entertainment destination has just broken its second Guinness World Record of the year, after smashing the first only a couple of weeks ago. This time, the team has collected the record for having the most LED lights on a car.

The winning vehicle boasted 37,676 LED lights all over it, creating a stunning effect, which can be seen in the below video:

Just two weeks ago, Global Village broke the record for the most videos in a music medley video at the Rockin’1000 Season 25 opening concert.

Aside from smashing records, there’s also new rides at the ‘Carnaval’, an exciting new stunt show and the Marvelous Mirror Maze, both ready to impress visitors. Plus, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, which is home to over 220 fascinating exhibits, has introduced a host of new weird and wonderful oddities to its collection.

Tickets to Global Village will cost Dhs15 this year. Entry will be free for children under three, people of determination, and seniors aged 65 and above.

The park operates on Saturday from 2pm to 11pm, Sunday to Wednesday from 4pm to midnight (with last entry at 11.30pm), and Thursday and Friday, 4pm to 1am, with last entry at 12.30am).