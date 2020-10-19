Global Village is celebrating its 25th silver jubilee season from October 25 with new entertainment and pavilions to visit

For 25 seasons, Global Village has been a go-to for family entertainment, worldly cuisine and eclectic shopping experiences for its millions of visitors who head there each year. This silver jubilee season, Global Village is set to be bigger and better with new performances, thrilling new rides and much more. Here’s exactly what you can look forward to…

There are three new pavilions to visit

Russia, Cambodia and Vietnam will join 24 other pavilions, including Afghanistan, Africa, Al Sanaa and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Americas, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Turkey, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Syria, Thailand, UAE and Yemen. Read more about that here…

… and three new cuisines to try

For dining, guests can taste food delicacies from almost 200 international restaurants, cafes and the region’s largest street food offering. Plus, new to this season, visitors can check out the culinary offerings from Azerbaijan, Georgia and America.

**Read more: It’s now easier to travel to Global Village**

There are new additions to the Kids Theatre…

Along with amazing new international and cultural shows on stage, children will be meeting a few new characters at the Kids Theatre this season, too. Joining Ben & Holly, PJ Masks and Chhota Bheem are now Peter Rabbit, Octonauts and the Care Bears.

… and lots of other thrilling entertainment

Aside from new rides at the carnival, there’s an exciting new stunt show and the Marvelous Mirror Maze, both ready to impress visitors. Plus, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, which is home to over 180 fascinating exhibits, is introducing a host of new weird and wonderful oddities to its collection. Finally, to celebrate its silver jubilee, Global Village is all set to host the biggest virtual concert “Rockin’ 1000 Global Gig” streaming live on October 30 from the main stage, with performances by UAE-based and international artists.

Global Village tickets

Tickets to Global Village will cost Dhs15 this year. Entry will be free for children under three, people of determination, and seniors aged 65 and above.

The park will operate on Saturday from 2pm to 11pm, Sunday to Wednesday from 4pm to midnight (with last entry at 11.30pm), and Thursday and Friday, 4pm to 1am, with last entry at 12.30am).

Mondays will be dedicated family days, open to families and women only. If a public holiday happens to fall on a Monday, the park will be open to all visitors.

Safety at Global Village

This season, Global Village has replaced valet parking with premium self-parking. Expect cashless payment services, complimentary masks for kids, and thermal scanning, as well as social distancing and mask rules in accordance to government guidelines.

October 25, 2020 to April 18, 2021

For more information on the upcoming season, visit: globalvillage.ae/en/