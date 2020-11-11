Slide on in to the festive season…

Dubai Ice Rink is getting into the festive spirit, with DJ sessions every Friday night from now until the end of the year. Practise your spins, slides and glides on the ice, accompanied by uplifting tunes from the DJ booth.

The weekly events, dubbed ‘DJs on Ice’ begin this Friday, November 13, with DJ Michelle taking to the turntables from 8.15pm. If you haven’t heard of DJ Michelle on the Dubai clubbing circuit, that might be because this little pocket rocket of a muso is just eight years old.

Known as the world’s youngest girl DJ, DJ Michelle will be returning to spin her feel-good tunes again on Friday November 20. Bring the whole family along for this fun-filled event.

Snow in Dubai

If you’re missing out on the classic European winter for Christmas this year, you can get a dose of those winter-wonderland feels with some snow a little closer to home. Time your visit to Dubai Ice Rink to coincide with one of their scheduled Dubai Snowfalls.

The snow-dusted ice-skating sessions take place for 90 minutes, commencing every two hours from 12.15pm Thursday to Saturday, and 2.15pm Sunday to Wednesday. Not quite ready to glide, slide and spin across the ice? Dubai Ice Rink offers ice-skating lessons for all ages – perfect for us adults who still need the assistance of the learner’s penguin.

For more thrills and chills, why not sign up for a HIIT class or snow hike at Ski Dubai? The world’s largest indoor ski park is hosting a range of workout sessions on the snow as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

DJs on Ice, Dubai Ice Rink, The Dubai Mall. 8.15pm Fridays, from Nov 13 until end of year. Dhs115 per person. dubaiicerink.com/en/