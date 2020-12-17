Good, better, best?

We’ve long been fans of Maiz Tacos, ever since they first started slinging handmade tortillas from a food truck on Kite Beach. In fact, we love them so much we named them one of our best 40 eats for 2020. And now, in case they weren’t busy enough, husband-and-wife team Haider and Luma have added Good Burger to their Dubai foodie family.

Good Burger may be the name of the operation, but we think that’s a significant undersell. Heck, we’d go so far as to say these are some of the best burgers in Dubai. Launching just weeks before the city was plunged into lockdown, Good Burger was always going to have a fight on its hands. But, it fought the good fight – Luma even credits the burgeoning burger delivery service with keeping the whole business afloat during those trying months.

Now, Good Burger has claimed a small slice of the Maiz Tacos venue in JLT. Not that you’d really know… The Cali-chic space is still serious about serving top-notch tacos, and the neon signage bears no mention of burgers. But, if you flip through the QR code menu, you’ll find a tight edit of very tidy burgers, loaded fries and tater tots alongside the trademark tacos.

We kick things off with a tray of buffalo chicken loaded fries, covered in excellent buffalo and ranch sauces (all the sauces are made in house), and crunchy nubs of buttermilk chicken.

Next, we try Luma’s signature burger, a classic American-style with pickles, cheese, tomato, lettuce and special sauce, all packed into a soft potato bun. The 150g patty is just the right level of juicy, with some nice charry bits from the grill. It’s good. Very, very good in fact.

Haider’s burger is a more decadent affair, with a delicate truffle mayo, caramelised onions and fried onions providing some textural heft. This sounds like it’s going to be overpowering, but in reality it eats like a dream.

By now, we’re reaching maximum burger capacity, but Luma persuades us to try just one more. The buttermilk chicken is a fine example of its class, with a crunchy, gently spiced coating and simple accoutrements of butter lettuce, mayo, pickle and tomato. Think of it as a cleaner, classier take on Chick Fil-A.

Good Burger may be hiding in plain site within Maiz Tacos, but it’s already built a loyal following in Dubai. And it’s easy to see why. Once again, Luma and Haider are onto a good thing…

Good Burger, inside Maiz Tacos, Lower Level, Lakeshore Tower Cluster Y, JLT, Sat to Wed 12pm to 10pm, Thu and Fri 12pm to 11pm. @goodburgerdxb