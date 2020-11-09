Burgs for days…

The city’s burger scene continues to go from strength to strength, with a stack of new burgers to try in Dubai. This month, we welcome a new weekly burger night, a fitness-themed burger collaboration and a spicy chicken creation with a quirky name.

The Sum of Us

On Tuesdays, The Sum of Us is busting out the buns for a new weekly burger night. Expect a tight menu of seven burgers, including a classic Angus beef number, a wagyu cheeseburger with triple cheese, a tropical chicken burger with huli huli sauce, and a vegan option with a soy-mushroom patty. Add sides of slaw, fries, wings and loaded wedges, and finish with the double-choc ice-cream sandwich.

The Sum of Us, Burj Al Salam, Trade Centre 6th St, Dubai. Tue from 7pm. Tel: (0)56 445 7526. thesumofusdubai.com

High Joint X Still2Phat

To coincide with the Dubai Fitness Festival, Al Manara burger hotspot High Joint has collaborated with Instagram fitness guru Jakub Dvoracek to launch four limited-edition burgers. There’s the Still2Phat burger with a whopping 57g of protein; the Phit Chick burger with grilled chicken breast, low-fat mozzarella, avocado and grilled pineapple; the Phit high, which is a reduced-fat version of the original High Burger; and the Plant Gains using a vegan patty from @futurefarm.

High Joint, Al Manara, Sun to Thu noon to midnight, Fri to Sat noon to 2am. (04) 2681586. instagram.com/high.joint/

Pickl

Pickl has added to its burger repertoire with a new member called ‘We Couldn’t Think of a Name’. This November special features a fried chicken fillet dipped in buffalo sauce, cooling blue cheese ranch, iceberg lettuce and a shaving of Gruyere cheese, all crammed into a potato bun. Oof. It’s available for dine-in only at JLT and City Centre Deira.

Pickl, JLT and City Centre Deira, Dhs40, until Nov 30. eatpickl.com

