The brr-illiant experience is only available until the end of February…

Love heading to the movie theatre in your leisure time? How would you like to watch the story unfold on the big screen wrapped up in a cosy blanket while out in the snow? No, no plane ticket to the Arctic needed – all you have to do is head to the indoor ski resort – Ski Dubai.

Called ‘Snow Cinema, the experience is a collaboration with Vox Cinemas and Ski Dubai where guests will be able to enjoy a unique big-screen experience in the desert surrounded by real snow.

The first screening will be on December 11 and you will have until the end of February next year to enjoy the unique experience.

What type of movies will be screened?

Well, expect family-friendly festive favourites such as The Grinch, Frozen 2 or Daddy’s Home 2, which will be shown daily at 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Come night time, there will be nightly screening of popular recent releases such as Knives Out and The Call of the Wild, as well as seasonal hits like Last Christmas.

And… what about snacks?

Of course, there will be favourite cinema snacks available and they will be served right to your table, so you can sit back, relax and enjoy the film as it unfolds.

Expect gourmet popcorn (salt or caramel) and signature hot chocolate but also a list of dishes from North 28’s mouth-watering menu, which features savoury options, including raclette, hotdogs and burgers, as well as decadent desserts such as festive mince pies and hot beverages including a bespoke peppermint hot chocolate from Mirzam Chocolate Makers.

Where do I book the tickets?

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, December 1 and prices start at Dhs100 per person.

In the price, you will get the cinema ticket and a food and beverage package consisting of a signature hot chocolate, popcorn and a bottle of water.

Want a more premium experience? Guests can book the VIP Chalet for Dhs800 for four people and each guest will receive a cinema ticket, a two-course meal from North 28 Restaurant, a hand warmer, premium gloves and beanie as well as a food and beverage package consisting of signature hot chocolate popcorn and bottle of water.

All guests at Snow Cinema will receive rental clothing, fleece gloves, socks, boots, a blanket, wireless headphones and a dedicated locker.

To ensure the safety of the guests, Ski Dubai is keeping in mind all the health and safety guidelines.

The capacity to 48 people – so book your spot in advance.

See you on the slopes, moviegoers!

skidxb.com