Shopping and spa? Sounds like the ideal day out…

Anyone who has had an intense retail therapy session in Mall of the Emirates will likely have felt the aches and pains of carrying too much shopping around the mall. Have you ever wished you could pitstop for a quick massage, facial peel or to revitalise your tired eyes? Well, now you can.

Sensasia, the popular luxury spa group, has launched a boutique express spa lounge in Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. Called Stories Lab, the pitstop lounge can be found on the first floor, close to Ski Dubai, and offers a range of quick-fix treatments.

The curated menu features a range of experiences, all between 15 and 30 minutes long. The targeted treatments are designed specifically to target problem areas, in order to have you refreshed and back on the go in no time.

You can even enjoy a virtual reality experience during your session. For an additional Dhs65, you’ll receive a headset which will transport you to the mountains of New Zealand, or paradise beaches in Seychelles – bliss!

On the list of unwinding treatments, highlights include the ‘naughty knots’, an intensive massage designed to target tension and iron out the kinks. You can also try ‘the diamond instant glow’, a three-step treatment that transforms skin in 15 minutes.

Prices start from Dhs95, for the ‘short stories’ – a 15-minute head, neck, back and shoulders massage. You’re also welcome to share the area troubling you for the most effective results.

As the Dubai Shopping Festival kicks off this weekend, we can’t think of a better way to spend the day than browsing through the sales followed by a speedy pampering session. Of course, you could always double up on treatments for an extended spa experience.

Sensasia Stories Lab, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, daily 9am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 409 5600. SensAsiaSpas.com

Images: Provided