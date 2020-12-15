Can’t wait for season 2? This is a yummy way to re-live Emily in Paris…

Are you a huge fan of Emily in Paris? Then this afternoon tea from Cartel Restaurant and Café should shoot right to the top of your to-do list this festive season.

The urban cafe located at Fraser Suites Dubai serves up continental and Uyghur dishes and they have launched a budget-friendly afternoon tea themed after the hit Netflix show for just Dhs50.

If you haven’t seen the series, you may have at least heard about it. The story follows a journey of a young American woman, called Emily. In a last-minute change of plan, her company sends her to France to head up the new acquisition of a branding agency in Paris. She doesn’t speak a word of French and the culture is particularly different from her own leading to a series of challenges along the way.

So, what’s on the ‘Emily in Paris’ themed menu? Well, just like Emily, diners can enjoy tasty French snacks with the menu starring iconic French croissants, savoury or sweet crepes (your choice), mushroom omelette, fresh fruit tarts, crème brûlée and café latte or fruit tea.

The cafe offers up a comfy ambience and boasts an eclectic design featuring graffiti walls, cosy booths, high tables and more. Paired with pops of colour, this bistro will certainly stand out on the ‘Gram.

Cartel Restaurant and Café is also one of the few cafes in the city that brings Uyghur cuisine to the city, but they also offer a diverse continental menu with signature soups, salads, pasta and sandwiches.

The cafe’s pastry chefs also whips up some pretty delicious and Instagrammable desserts from meringue pies to tiramisu and more. Yum!

Cartel Restaurant and Café, ground floor Sidra Tower, Al Sufouh 1, Dubai, afternoon tea Dhs50, open daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 359 5122. @carteldubai

Images: Cartel Restaurant and Café