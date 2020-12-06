Sail (or float) your way effortlessly into the weekend…

In Dubai we are spoiled for choice when it comes to luxe pool days with some usually pretty alluring deals. If you’re here on vacation or have managed to snag an extra day off work, you might be on the hunt for some sun and pool time.

We’ve rounded up 6 brilliant Thursday pool day deals in Dubai to make a splash…

Andreea’s

Located on the beachfront of the Habtoor Grand hotel in Dubai Marina, the beautiful Andreea’s beach club has had a revamp, and now features a super sized swimming pool three times the size of the original. The brilliant bi-weekly Andreea’s ladies’ day happens every Thursday and Saturday, where for Dhs125, ladies can enjoy six hours of free flowing selected beverages and lite bites from 12pm to 6pm.

Andreea’s Beach Club, Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 6pm, Thursday and Saturday, Dhs125. Tel: (058) 693 5778. Facebook.com/Andreeas.dubai

Barasti

Can’t make it until the evening? Not a problem as oldie-but-a-goodie Barasti has everything you need for the perfect evening pool party. Tropicana BBQ pool party runs every Wednesday and Thursday night from 8pm to 11pm, with unlimited food, beverages and 70s, 80s and 90s music. It’s Dhs99 for ladies and Dhs199 for gents. The beach and pool are free to use during the day.

Barasti, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8pm to 11pm, from Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 318 1313. barastibeach.com

COVE Beach

Head to ultra cool Bluewaters Island spot Cove Beach this Thursday to soak up the sun. From Sunday to Thursday, entry (from 10am) is Dhs200, which is fully redeemable on food and beverages. On Fridays and Saturdays, its Dh200 of which Dhs100 is redeemable on F&B.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, open from 10am, Dhs200 fully redeemable on F&B on weekdays. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. covebeach.com

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

On Thursdays, it’s ladies’ day at FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Secret Parties’ Praia Ladies’ Day runs every Thursday between 12pm to 4pm, offering ladies lunch and unlimited drinks for Dhs150. If you don’t fancy that, from Sunday to Thursday, ladies can enjoy access to the Insta-famous pool for Dhs100, which is fully redeemable on food and beverages. For guys it’s Dhs150 with Dhs100 redeemable on F&B.

FIVE The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Praia Ladies Day 12pm to 4pm, Dhs150 for unlimited drinks, pool access & lunch, normal pool access from Dhs100, fully redeemable. secret-parties.com

Zero Gravity

When it comes to Dubai pool parties, you don’t get much more iconic than Zero Gravity ,which has been visited by many a Dubai resident visitors and celebrities alike, with even Justin Bieber paying it a visit. French Riviera-inspired brunch ‘Salut!’ is the Thursday pool day deal, where from 1pm to 5pm, you can tuck into unlimited food and free-flowing drinks for a wallet-friendly Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs249 for gents.

Zero Gravity Dubai, Dubai Marina, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, Dubai, 1pm to 5pm, Thursdays, from Dhs149. Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

White Beach

White Beach has swiftly become one of Dubai’s most popular beach clubs since it opened at Atlantis The Palm in 2019. Book yourself onto the Daydreamers Thursday deal which runs from 3pm to 6pm with unlimited drinks for ladies for Dhs150. Guys can join for Dhs15o which is fully redeemable on food and beverages. You can access and enjoy the pool anytime from 10am when you book the daydreamers package.

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Thursdays, 3pm to 6pm, from Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 426 2000. atlantis.com

