High-class, high-energy, high-times…

Sisters and misters that are all about the panoramic vistas, we’ve got some news that’s worth shouting from a rooftop.

Your highness

Marriott Downtown’s AT25 is reopening on Thursday January 28, and offers laidback vibes with both alfresco and interior seating on its 25th floor skypad.

Enjoy tower-top tipples and a menu inspired by a love for Levantine cuisine.

Bite highlights include shish tawaook sliders, falafel, Moroccan chicken wings, Arabian chicken Caesar salad, arayes and traditional Umm Ali, cheese kunufa and more.

There’s also a strong range of shisha available for those that want to play amongst their own clouds.

From January 28th, AT25 will be open every day from 4pm to 1am, except for Sunday when it’s closed.

Hot ones

Elsewhere in the Downtown hotel, there’s a new chicken wing challenge At Velocity that is quite literally: 🔥.

The Volcanic Hot Wings Challenge is reserved for those possessed of iron will and steely stomach.

A dozen wings, dripping in the house’s special ‘comes with a disclaimer’ hot sauce is all that stands between you, and hometown glory.

The brave fire-walkers that manage to master the magma and eat the full 12 wings within 20 minutes, not only gain instant acclaim, insatiable thirst, profuse sweating, the ability to see through the fabric of space-time, and their money back, but there’s also a t-shirt and pint of hops in it for them.

12 Holy Hot chicken wings are charged at Dhs90, Velocity is open daily from 4pm to late.

Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street, AT25 is open daily from 4pm to 1am (except Sunday). Tel: (02) 304 7777, @marriottdowntownad

Images: Provided