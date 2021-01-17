Food for sport…

Feeling peckish on Hudayriyat? Here’s a look at the best restaurants on Abu Dhabi’s newest development.

Projecto Acai

Homegrown heroes Projecto Acai have been fueling UAE residents with the magical health benefits of organic Açaí from the Amazon for years now, and are extremely popular nationwide. Away from the acai bowls, you’ll find Hawaiian-style poke bowls, avocado and toast and more.

Marsana, Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District, daily 9am to 11pm. @projecto.acai

Muncheeze

 

Abu Dhabi’s self-proclaimed first restaurant to specialise in authentic American grilled cheese sandwiches.

Marsana, Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District, daily 7.30am to 3am. @muncheeze.ae

Shrimp Pot

 

Fun seafood shack Shrimp Pot serves up buckets of shellfish. Pick a sauce (curry, lemon, BBQ, or the Shrimp Pot signature), add a side (white rice, corn on the cob, or fries), and prepare to messy.

Marsana, Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District, daily 9am to 11pm. @shrimppot.uae

The Burgurry

The third outpost of The Burgurry in Abu Dhabi is a food truck that churns out tasty burger sliders made with tender wagyu and sushi. They also serve curly fries with three different sauces, which is reason enough to queue up.

Marsana, Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District, daily 9am to 11pm. @burgurry.ae

Koshari & Pasta

If you’ve never tried Koshari – Egypt’s national dish, give it a go here. The widely popular street food combines Italian, Indian and Middle Eastern culinary elements. mixing chick peas, pasta, fried onions, and zesty tomato sauce, and served on top a bed of rice and brown lentils.

Marsana, Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District, daily 9am to 11pm. @koshari_pasta

DRVN

 

This is the second outpost of the popular speciality café, which celebrates roasted beans, Neapolitan pizza and classic cars in equal measure.

Marsana, Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District, daily 9am to 11pm. @drvn_coffee

MLT

 

In the UAE, MLT is doing for mac n cheese what Salt did for burgers – making them a cult hit. The roaming food truck is currently stationed on Hudayriyat (but possibly for a limited time). There are six varieties of mac n cheese (including mac moreeb, which includes fried chicken, aioli sauce, sour cream and jalapenos). Plus, grilled cheese toasties, baos, and all day breakfast dishes.

Marsana, Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District, daily 7.30am to 3am. @mlt.ad

