Splash around…

With almost year-round sunshine and blue skies, its no surprise that Dubai is home to some seriously cool waterparks, such as Wild Wadi at Jumeirah Beach and Aquaventure at Atlantis, The Palm. If you feel like you’ve tried and tested them all, there’s not long to wait as a number of new mega waterparks are set to open in 2021.

Whether you need to keep the little ones entertained, or you’re just a big kid yourself, here are the new Dubai waterparks to look forward to…

To open…

Jungle Bay

Jungle Bay is the name of the new waterpark which is slated to open on Mina Seyahi in January 2021, next to Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina. It’s set to be fun for the whole family, with huge slides, a specially-dedicated AquaPlay area designed for children of all ages, kids’ slides and a 6-metre wave pool. A Refuel Cafe & Bar will provide refreshments for when you’ve worked up a hunger. The waterpark will be exclusively available for guests of Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina and The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina.

Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis, The Royal

Atlantis, The Palm is the iconic Dubai hotel. Atlantis, The Royal is its colossal brand new sister hotel that looks set to open in 2021. Rather than make a separate waterpark, the former’s world-famous Aquaventure Waterpark is getting a serious upgrade and expansion. Post-upgrade, it’s set to be one of the world’s biggest next year with the addition of a huge 34-metre tall new tower. Trident Tower will introduce an impressive 12 new slides to the waterpark on Palm Jumeirah. The new tower will feature rides for thrill seekers of all ages, including the world’s longest ProSlide MammothBLAST, a 449-metre, family-friendly water coaster and raft rockets that will propel riders through wind channels, drops and uphill climbs for an exhilarating ride.

To (hopefully) reopen…

Legoland Waterpark

If you and your family were big fans of Legoland Waterpark at Dubai Parks and Resorts, you might have missed it over the past year. It’s been closed since the pandemic hit, however Motiongate and Legoland Dubai are still open, so we’re hoping that 2021 may see the return of the fun waterpark.

dubaiparksandresorts.com

