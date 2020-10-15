You’ll find the new waterpark at Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort…

With almost year-round sunshine and blue skies, its no surprise that Dubai is home to some seriously cool waterparks including Aquaventure at Atlantis and Wild Wadi at Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Buckle up though as a new one is coming to the city.

Jungle Bay is the name of the new waterpark, which is slated to open on Mina Seyahi in January 2021. It’s currently under construction, but when it opens, you’ll find it next to Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina.

It’s set to be fun for the whole family, with huge slides, a specially-dedicated AquaPlay area designed for children of all ages, kids’ slides and a 6-metre wave pool. A Refuel Cafe & Bar will provide refreshments for when you’ve worked up a hunger.

The waterpark will be exclusively available for guests of Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina and The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina. The Mina Seyahi area boasts a massive stretch of beach and amazing views out across the Arabian Gulf.

A cool lighthouse will give you access to the Whizzard and Body Slides. These will be three 130-metre long AquaTubes that will send thrill-seekers flying at top speeds. They will then take you in a 360-degree loop before a surprise drop.

The AquaPlay area will have lots of slides and water fun. Great for kids of any age, the area is designed with supervising parents in mind, so they don’t need to worry about not keeping an eye out whilst the smaller ones play.

The kids’ slides have been designed to provide fun for those who aren’t about the big thrills, with gentle speeds and shallower pools. The 6-metre wave pool is designed for the whole family and will be suitable for all swimming abilities.

Images: Halal Holidays