It’s the first time that the beautiful restaurant has launched a brunch…

Tropicália is the brand new brunch launching at the beautiful jungle-themed Dubai restaurant Amazonico. The launch marks the first time that Amazonico Dubai has launched a weekly brunch, which will run on Fridays between 1pm and 4pm.

As the Rio de Janeiro Carnival was originally scheduled to take place on February 12 this year, this is the launch date for the Tropicália brunch. The new brunch concept promises a fusion of art, music, fashion and creativity.

Expect an energetic affair, with live drummers and trumpets complementing the ‘electro-pical’ sound of the resident DJs.

A live tropical sushi station will be serving up the freshest lobster rolls, alongside a selection of hot and cold appetisers. For mains, you can expect traditional Latin American cuisine, including classic Brazilian-style rump steak, picanha.

Additionally you’ll be treated to juicy chicken anticucho served on the skewer, flavourful guacamole with sea urchin and plantain crisps, and steak tartare with escabeche sauce, avocado and capers.

For desserts, you’ll be tucking into Pina Rostizada, a slow-roasted, caramel-glazed pineapple, served with a homemade corn cake and coconut sorbet. Traditional Brazilian-style caipirinhas will be available in a range of rainforest-inspired flavours, as well as a twist on sangria.

If you’re not ready to finish the fun there, at 4pm it will be time to head up to the rooftop, for the new after-party: Club Tropicália. Here you’ll find more live entertainment including carnival dancers at the Copacabana-themed bar.

Brunch prices start from Dhs450 accompanied by soft beverages, or Dhs650 with house drinks. If you want to opt for the Champagne package, it’ll set you back Dhs750. All brunch packages include unlimited hot and cold appetisers and desserts, with choice of one main course.

Tropicália Brunch, Amazonico Dubai, DIFC, Fridays from February 12, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft drinks, Dhs650 house drinks, Dhs750 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. amazonico.ae