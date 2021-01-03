The weekend is calling…

It’s almost the weekend so there’s two things on our mind. How early can we sneak out of the office later? And where are we going to go for brunch tomorrow? While we can’t help you on on the former, we definitely know a thing or two about Dubai brunches. We’ve lined up three of our favourites, which have had a brief hiatus and are now back and ready to welcome you.

Here’s three Dubai brunches back open for business.

Larte

Studio City’s Italian hangout Larte is back with a new and revamped version of its Friday brunch. Formerly a family affair, That’s Amore Brunch is now catered to the big kids, with a loud and lively Italian feast. Picture all the spritzer cocktails you could ever need, and dish options such as porcini risotto, calzone pizza, lasagne, grilled rib-eye and baked salmon. All for the bargain price of Dhs250 per person.

Larte, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Fridays, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs250 house. Tel: (0)4 581 6870. @larte.dubai

Tasca

For an uber-sophisticated offering, check out Portuguese place Tasca. Found in Mandarin Oriental the restaurant features an alfresco deck with stunning ocean views. On the menu you’ll find traditional dishes including Portuguese salad and grilled veal with chorizo and breadcrumbs, which have been curated by acclaimed chef José Avillez.

Tasca, Mandarin Oriental, Jumeira, Fridays, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks. mandarinoriental.com/tasca

El Sur

Fiesta Brunch is back at El Sur every Friday, after a year off. The popular Spanish tapas brunch will have you tapping your toes as you dig into paella while listening to live music. Latina singer Katerine Ramirez will take to the stage throughout the afternoon to create the authentic fiesta vibe.

El Sur, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Fridays, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs260 soft drinks, Dhs340 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. elsurdubai.com