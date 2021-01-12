With the tagline ‘bad habits feel so good’, you know this is going to huge…

As we near the halfway point of January, chances are you’ve had about all you can take of temporary veganism and detoxing. If you’re ready to fall off the wagon, then may we suggest you land in the warm embrace of the all-new Weslodge Saloon brunch.

The Canadian-accented restaurant and bar, on the 68th floor of JW Marriott Marquis, is bounding into 2021 with a brand-spanking Friday brunch club, combining a ‘guilty pleasures’ menu with live entertainment.

Weslodge Saloon’s Brunch Club on 68 launches this Friday, from 1.30pm to 4.30pm. It promises an indulgent North American menu of dining and drinking, with satisfaction at its soul.

The Weslodge kitchen will be dishing out unlimited servings of your favourites such as scorched wagyu beef; the Weslodge chop with avocado, goat’s cheese and dill; poutine loaded with pulled short rib, gravy and cheese; and Southern fried chicken spiked with honey and Tabasco. You can also tuck into juicy steaks straight off Weslodge’s signature hardwood and charcoal grill, which holds the title of being the biggest in Dubai.

Desserts will also fly the bigger-is-better flag, with North American classics such as baked cheesecake, lemon meringue tarts and stacks of Canadian pancakes slathered in salted maple syrup.

The free-flowing drinks menu will include expertly poured cocktails, such as the brunch-perfect Canadian Red Snapper – think of it as a Bloody Mary, but with gin subbing in for the vodka.

This Friday, the entertainment will come courtesy of Montreal-born duo Lady J bringing, who’ll be bringing their sultry mix of contemporary blues, RnB, jazz and soul to the fore.

Brunch Club on 68 is priced at Dhs395 with house drinks, or Dhs295 with soft drinks.

Weslodge Saloon Brunch Club on 68, Level 68, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Fri 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs395 house drinks, Dhs295 soft drinks. Tel: (04) 560 1700. @weslodgedubai

