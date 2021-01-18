Bla Bla Dubai is home to 20 bars, three restaurants and an enormous pool…

The first phase of huge new beach club, Bla Bla Dubai, will be opening on Thursday January 21. Found close to the Bluewaters end of JBR, Bla Bla is set to become your new playground with its bold and colourful design, and exciting offering.

Set against the backdrop of soon-to-open Ain Dubai, Bla Bla cleverly incorporates a wide mix of themed bars, cascading around one enormous pool. The pool is decorated with muted orange umbrellas, with a central island and chic beach cabanas.

To the left is a Bali-inspired beach bar, complete with macrame hammocks, wooden tables with rope finishings and beige pebbled walls. Elsewhere on the ground floor you’ll find the dining space, which offers Japanese and Italian cuisine, as well as a smokehouse serving up burgers and brisket aplenty.

Choose between an indoor table with sociable seating and an lively, open-kitchen view. Alternatively, there’s plenty of alfresco tables to allow you to enjoy Dubai’s famed winter sun and a view of the stage which will host live performances throughout the week.

Upstairs you’ll find a graffiti tag bar (with a huge slide), glow-in-the-dark lightbox bar, Irish pub, vinyl record-themed bar, a glamorous Hollywood bar, contemporary Asian bar and the anything-goes maximalist bar. The latter three can be closed off for private events, and feature a private DJ booth.

Bla Bla will open the first phase of its huge club, which includes all of the above, on Thursday January 21 between 10am and 3am (for one day only). The second phase will follow not long after, which includes many more bars, each with differing and increasingly exciting themes.

This new hotspot is sure to get people talking, and booking will fill up fast, so be sure to secure your spot by emailing reserve@blablabeachclub.ae.

Bla Bla Beach Club, The Beach opposite JBR, Sun to Thurs 8am to 2am, Fri & Sat 8am to 3am (pool closes at 6pm). Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blablabeachclub